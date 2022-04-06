Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,880,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $350.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

