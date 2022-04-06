Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.48 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $4,122,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 165,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 50,738 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.16%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

