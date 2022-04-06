Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $1.25 Million in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,202,000 after buying an additional 53,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after acquiring an additional 104,201 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $92.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

