Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,402 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 17,566 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Yelp worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,299,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,712 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.74. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $701,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.