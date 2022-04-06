Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

