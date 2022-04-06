Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,365 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,562 shares of company stock worth $6,443,198 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $114.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $117.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

