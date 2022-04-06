Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,345,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $16,259,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.53.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRO opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

