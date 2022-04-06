Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,991 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,991 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after acquiring an additional 257,464 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,101,000 after acquiring an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

DRE stock opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

