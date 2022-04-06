Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,090 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.73. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.54 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

