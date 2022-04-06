Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,404 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $4,194,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,315 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.54. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

