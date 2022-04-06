Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,443 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $140.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.