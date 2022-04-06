Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,491 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.73.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $218.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.32. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $221.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

