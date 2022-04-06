Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $1.18 Million Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 2.09% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

