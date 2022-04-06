DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 125.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

