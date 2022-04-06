dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Down 9.7%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 21,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.
dynaCERT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.