Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Achieves $1.62 Million

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $82.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.89 or 0.07356106 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00263038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.22 or 0.00769769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00090160 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.58 or 0.00494208 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.60 or 0.00374487 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.