Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Shares of DYNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,121. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.