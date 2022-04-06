Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.32. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 21,295 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68.
Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)
See Also
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.