Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.29

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.32. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 21,295 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.29 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.68.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

