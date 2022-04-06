easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.13) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.30) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective (down from GBX 900 ($11.80)) on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.15).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 534 ($7.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 595.07. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.36).

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Insiders bought a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

