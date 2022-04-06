Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

EFL stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

