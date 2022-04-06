Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 228,710 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $183.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HMTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.