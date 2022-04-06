Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

AAPL opened at $175.06 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

