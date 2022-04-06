Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

EGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. 91,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,146. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

