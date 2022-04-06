Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELMS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 473,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,879. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.