Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $292.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.