Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.
LLY stock opened at $292.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.74. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $295.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 897,655 shares of company stock worth $249,126,932. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 51.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
