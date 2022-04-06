Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.64

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and traded as high as $37.60. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7,156 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

