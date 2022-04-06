Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.71

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.71 and traded as high as C$63.00. Emera shares last traded at C$62.90, with a volume of 1,980,758 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.77.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2400002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.05%.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.