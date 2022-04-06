EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (TSE:EMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.25 target price on the stock.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX is a precious, base and battery metal royalty company. EMX’s investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies.
