Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.60 and last traded at $75.30. Approximately 6,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 180,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

