Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enthusiast Gaming.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

EGLX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 10,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,759. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $1,145,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $585,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth about $640,000. 23.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

