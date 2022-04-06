Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $753.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,611. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $709.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $765.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total value of $742,483.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

