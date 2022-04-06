Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chubb in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Chubb stock opened at $212.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.73. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.