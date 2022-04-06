Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.47. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after acquiring an additional 659,331 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,384,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,328,000 after acquiring an additional 532,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after acquiring an additional 184,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $97,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,989 shares of company stock worth $544,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

