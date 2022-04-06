Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Savara Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savara in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SVRA opened at $1.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Savara by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Savara by 4,588.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Savara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara (Get Rating)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

