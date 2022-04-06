Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stake Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

EQR stock opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.