Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RH stock opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a one year low of $317.00 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

