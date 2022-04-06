Eri Chaya Sells 17,150 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RH stock opened at $354.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. RH has a one year low of $317.00 and a one year high of $744.56.
RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
