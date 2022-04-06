ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Trading Down 8.8%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. 11,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,247,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of research firms have commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.