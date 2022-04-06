ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

ESSA stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

