Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,856,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,915,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

