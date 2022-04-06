Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Cut to SEK 295

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from SEK 352 to SEK 295 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ETTYF. Barclays dropped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

