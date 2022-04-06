Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Market Capitalization Achieves $377,559.47

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $377,559.47 and approximately $262.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for $3.78 or 0.00008597 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

