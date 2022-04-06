Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Major Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $10.21 million and $134,502.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

