Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). 280,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 206,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

