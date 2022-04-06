Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.32). 280,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 206,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).
The stock has a market cap of £18.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Ethernity Networks Company Profile (LON:ENET)
See Also
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.