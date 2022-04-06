ETNA Network (ETNA) Market Capitalization Hits $897,218.64

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a market cap of $897,218.64 and approximately $63,325.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00045821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.47 or 0.07324607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.66 or 1.00253995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00052512 BTC.

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

