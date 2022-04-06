Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $130.21 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth about $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

