Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.98

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 10.30 ($0.14), with a volume of 19,468,446 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £294.34 million and a P/E ratio of -103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.98.

Get Eurasia Mining alerts:

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.