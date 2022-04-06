European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.69

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $29.66. European Wax Center shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 28 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,356,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 615,333 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,288,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

