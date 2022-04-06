European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $30.69

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.69, but opened at $29.66. European Wax Center shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 28 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44.
European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
