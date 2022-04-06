EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 20,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,763,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

