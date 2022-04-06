EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVOP. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.86. 1,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

