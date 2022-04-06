Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 389,405 shares of company stock valued at $709,442. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.
